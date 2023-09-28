Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died

Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in...
Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Police lights
1 person injured after crash at JC Lewis Ford building in Statesboro
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Latest News

Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary
American guitarist Al Di Meola performs at the Five Continents Jazz Festival, in Marseille,...
US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack on stage in Romania
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?