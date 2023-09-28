Cameras up and running in Effingham County high school classrooms

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, Effingham County Schools are bringing something new to the classrooms.

The school district is rolling out cameras in classrooms. In the spring, Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford said the board approved Kloud-12, a web-based recording software designed for schools and teachers.

Superintendent Ford says cameras are coming in phases, starting with high schools.

He says software is now up and running in Effingham County and South Effingham high schools, as well as the Career Academy.

He says cameras help in a couple ways. Teachers can control the recordings in their classrooms for safety or saving lessons.

The superintendent says there’s also a fish-eye view, which helps schools if there’s any safety concerns.

“We’ve been able to use the cameras to confirm that some things happened and confirm some things didn’t happen. So, it’s been good. It’s really from a safety perspective to protect our teachers, protect our students, and give them peace of mind,” Ford said.

Up next is middle schools. Superintendent Ford says they should be ready for cameras starting October.

Later making its way to elementary schools.

