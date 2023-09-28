City of Hinesville passes hotel-motel tax increase

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re staying in Hinesville, soon, the price for a hotel room will soon go up! The city has approved a 3% increase to their hotel-motel tax.

Revenue from that increase is expected to go right back into the tourism industry.

The hotel-motel tax in Hinesville was previously 5%. Starting November 1st, it’ll increase to 8%. Hinesville’s Chief Financial Officer says this matches neighboring cities.

“The other municipalities, the City of Flemington had already gone from 5 percent to 8 percent. I believe they’ve been collecting for about a year now. Liberty County has been doing the same. It lets us fall in line and contribute our part,” said Kim Ryon.

The additional 3% is expected to generate an additional $139,000 over a year’s time.

Of that, half would be used for tourism marketing - things like billboards and things to draw people in.

The other half would be used for creating infrastructure that would drive up tourism like a convention center. It’s something Liberty County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO says the area needs.

“If we have baby showers, graduation parties, farewells for the military, any of those kinds of things, we typically have to go out of our community, because there’s not a lot of spaces here, and the spaces that we have are small. So, this will enable us to be able to keep those dollars here locally, which is very important to us,” said Leah Poole with Liberty County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Poole says a lot of tourism in Liberty County comes from people visiting Fort Stewart. She hopes a convention center could broaden the county’s outreach.

“It’ll give us that meeting space we really need. From a tourism standpoint, that means we can hopefully attract people as well. Conferences, even if they’re small conferences, that brings money into our community, they come, they spend, they leave – it’s the definition of what tourism is.”

The tax increase goes into effect for hotel stays starting on or after November 1st of this year.

