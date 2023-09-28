Sky Cams
Coastal Health District receives new Covid-19 vaccine

By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District has received the new Covid-19 vaccine and it’s now available for you.

This shot is monovalent and specifically created to target the current strains of the virus that are circulating.

Experts say these new variants are very contagious and are leading to an increase of hospitalization over the past couple of months.

Dr. Bonzo Reddick, the director of the Coastal Health District says while everyone has different experiences with the virus, some symptoms that may come with the new variants include lost of taste or smell, GI symptoms, pink eye in some younger children.

He says the vaccine regimen for COVID-19 has gotten much simpler.

“Especially if you are five years old and older one shot, doesn’t matter if you gotten a million shots COVID shots or no COVID shots, One of these new monovalent boosters will get you covered away. it is not even really a booster it is really like a seasonal COVID shot now is what it looks like, just like our seasonal flu.”

Chatham County is currently the only county in the district with the vaccine.

But, the health district says other counties should be getting the new ones soon.

Coastal Health District receives new Covid-19 vaccine
