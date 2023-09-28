Sky Cams
Cooler morning, drier weather ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are waking up to cooler and drier air this morning!

Many of us will feel those 60s as we step out the door. There will be a northerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour around this morning, keeping it comfortable outside. Temperatures warm to the mid 70s at lunchtime with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies this afternoon with just a slight chance for a shower along the coast.

A similar forecast extends from Friday into the weekend. Morning temperatures will be, ”fall-like”, with lows in the mid 60s. Most of us will remain dry with highs in the mid 80s, but coastal areas have a shot at a brief shower passing on through.

Next week, morning lows will still range from the low to mid 60s at daybreak with highs in the low 80s to mid. Most of our inland communities look dry, with the best chance for isolated shower to remain near the coast through the middle of next week, although that chance remains very slim. Enjoy the drier weather! A slight chance of rain returns during the middle of the week.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Philippe will continue to move off to the east across the Central Atlantic but is not expected to be a major impact to land at this time. Philippe is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by the weekend when it could bring showers and breezy conditions around Puerto Rico.

An area of disorganized showers in the Eastern Atlantic has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week. No major impact to land is expected at this time.

