Coyotes trapped on Tybee Island to be taken to wildlife preserve

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island leaders say they’ve figured out a way to save coyotes that have been roaming around the island.

This comes after the city announced they would be trapping them and euthanizing them, which concerned some residents.

Tybee Island’s city manager says there have been several coyote sightings around the island and specifically on the north end and near Jaycee Park.

“We decided to act before it was too late.”

Coyotes have also been spotted near Polk Street.

“The coyotes are in people’s yards. They’re approaching pets from what we understand and people are just a little bit concerned about it,” said Michelle Owens, interim city manager.

“There’s at least two of them that we know of.”

Jim Kluttz has been living on Tybee for 37 years and says north side residents have been especially worried about their community rooster.

“He crows every morning and we hope the coyotes don’t get Rudolph before we get the coyotes,” said Kluttz.

A supervisor with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says coyotes can target pets, but are rarely a threat to humans. He says once they’re trapped in Georgia, they almost always have to be euthanized.

Tybee announced euthanasia was their original plan. However, Owens says after public outcry the trapper they hired has agreed to take the coyotes to a DNR approved wildlife preserve in the state.

“This is what we want. That’s perfect.”

The preserve being the last resort.

“It is about the only possible way that we would not encourage them to be euthanized because we consider them an invasive exotic (species) and two because they are a rabies prone animal.”

Owens says the trappers will only be out for a week.

Meanwhile, the mayor says it’s important to be aware the coyotes are deterred by flashing lights or loud noises and it may be best to keep your pets inside.

