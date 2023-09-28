Sky Cams
Georgia Department of Natural Resources proposing amendment to saltwater fishing regulations

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be coming for shark fishing along Georgia’s coast.

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources is proposing an amendment to the saltwater fishing regulations.

The change would address catch limits for Hammerheads and Shortfin Mako Sharks.

Those limits are required in order for the state to comply with guidelines from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

The board is accepting written public comment on the amendments until November 1st.

If you’d like to submit a comment, mailed comments must be postmarked by November 1st. E-mailed comments will be accepted by 4:30 p.m. on November 1st.

After the comment period, the board will consider the proposed rules on December 5th.

You can mail or email comments to:

Carolyn Belcher

Coastal Resources Division

One Conservation Way

Brunswick, GA 31520

carolyn.belcher@dnr.ga.gov

