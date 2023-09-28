Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina game nearly sold out

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation is on the verge of selling out Paulson Stadium.

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on Coastal Carolina Saturday at home and the excitement is building.

The latest countdown from the University’s Athletic program shows there are just about 200 seats remaining inside the stadium.

Students say they’re eager to get in on Saturday and Georgia Southern Athletics says there may be something special for them when they get there.

“Like Coach Helton said - the atmosphere is very electric, so I’m looking forward to seeing how electric it will be this weekend...I think Georgia Southern by 50. It’s going to be a blow out. I like the Eagles big this weekend,” said freshman Charles Miller.

“We plan on giving away four Beats in the fourth quarter. We’re doing a 20,000 cash for car. You’ll have to get a seat at the game to enter to win. So be there before the first quarter for enter to win and you might be a lucky student that could win,” said Stacy Thrower, Junior Assistant Director of Marketing for Georgia Southern Athletics.

Gameday is just two days away.

Kick off is at 7 p.m. and don’t forget, Paulson Stadium has a clear bag policy.

