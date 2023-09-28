Liberty Co. School System receives Economic Development Partnership designation

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is getting some special, state-wide recognition!

The school district is one of four from across the state to receive the Economic Development Partnership designation. The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association and Georgia Power presented the award.

School leaders say this designation recognizes the hard work they’ve done to prepare students for the workforce, and it could also lead to future partnerships for the school district.

Students at the Liberty College and Career Academy get hands-on instruction each day from welding to culinary courses. It’s classes like these that school leaders say help prepare their students for jobs and encourage economic growth in their communities.

That’s exactly what the Economic Development Partnership designation also known as the EDP represents.

“It really highlights our business and industry partnerships, the fact that we, as a district, have built a culture of economic development within our district, as well as working to align a lot of our programs with the needs of our local businesses and industries, so we can build and cultivate talent for our future workforce in our area,” says Karisa Young, the CEO of Liberty College & Career Academy.

School leaders say this designation follows a rigorous certification process. The school district is one of only four to receive it.

As for what’s next for the College & Career Academy, school leaders say they’re looking forward to adding additional programs in the future.

