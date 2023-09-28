Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

New treasurer in Jasper Co. ready to address issues found in county’s financial system

(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Jasper County’s new treasurer Michael Skinner is bringing changes to the county’s financial system.

It’s all to address issues that he says he found when he took office.

Earlier this month, Michael Skinner stood before county council and listed the problems he encountered from day one of being treasurer.

“Online payments and web applications were disconnected completely, there were over 300 voicemails on the phones. DMV connectivity, disabled. Decal inventory off by over 15,000 decals,” said Skinner.

Skinner says many of these issues were left behind by his predecessor, who served in the position for over twenty years. Skinner said that he plans to go beyond what the office has done so far.

“I just wanted to set the record clear to the taxpayers in saying, ‘hey, you guys got left behind, I’m doing the best I can to make it better, catch up and get the services to what we deserve here in Jasper County.”

Skinner says that despite the stress and struggle, he and his new team are planning to bring a better future to Jasper County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Police lights
1 person injured after crash near JC Lewis Ford building in Statesboro
Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Latest News

Effingham County Schools
Cameras up and running in Effingham County high school classrooms
THE News at 5
Cameras up and running in Effingham County high school classrooms
City of Hinesville
City of Hinesville passes hotel-motel tax increase
THE News at 4:30
City of Hinesville passes hotel-motel tax increase