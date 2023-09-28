New treasurer in Jasper Co. ready to address issues found in county’s financial system

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Jasper County’s new treasurer Michael Skinner is bringing changes to the county’s financial system.

It’s all to address issues that he says he found when he took office.

Earlier this month, Michael Skinner stood before county council and listed the problems he encountered from day one of being treasurer.

“Online payments and web applications were disconnected completely, there were over 300 voicemails on the phones. DMV connectivity, disabled. Decal inventory off by over 15,000 decals,” said Skinner.

Skinner says many of these issues were left behind by his predecessor, who served in the position for over twenty years. Skinner said that he plans to go beyond what the office has done so far.

“I just wanted to set the record clear to the taxpayers in saying, ‘hey, you guys got left behind, I’m doing the best I can to make it better, catch up and get the services to what we deserve here in Jasper County.”

Skinner says that despite the stress and struggle, he and his new team are planning to bring a better future to Jasper County.

