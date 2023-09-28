Rincon adopts photo speed program in school zones

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Rincon Police and the Effingham County School District say an increasing number of students means an increasing number of safety measures.

“Our goal is not to make a dollar on this. Our goal is to slow vehicles down in the school zone.” says Rincon Police Chief Murrell.

Rincon Police Chief says speeding in school zones was a big issue prompting Effingham County Schools to adopt a photo speed program in 2021 with Rincon being the last and final one.

“Other schools were implemented beginning a couple years ago. We’ve expanded the program, Springfield’s operational, Guyton’s operational, the schools in the county are operational. Rincon is the last one that’s going to be put into place,” said Tim Hood, Assistant school superintendent.

Rincon Police say when school is not in session, the speed limit is 45 miles an hour and when in-session between 6:45 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.

Effingham County School district says cameras only run during school hours. This includes both the hour before school starts and the hour after it ends.

“This is kind of a way the speeds can be monitored all throughout the day or if our policemen had to respond to an emergency and nobody was there. So, in this way, everybody going through that school zone knows number one that it’s being monitored, and they should adhere to that speed limit, but also, it’s fair to everyone,” said Hood.

“That affords the influx of traffic for parents picking up kids and kids getting out of the area, and the time to get to school and time to leave school in a safe manner,” says Rincon Police Chief Murrell.

Rincon Police say the program works by capturing the license plates of drivers going above the speed limit. In a school zone, going above 11 miles per hour will get you a citation.

The program goes live at Rincon Elementary October 2nd. There will be a 30-day grace period with violators only receiving a warning.

“Don’t speed through the school zone. The number one goal for everybody should be the safety of our kids.”

After this period is over on November 2nd, violators will be mailed a citation starting at $100.

