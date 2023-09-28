Savannah Police respond to reports of gunfire at Carroll, Chambers streets
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to reports of gunfire Thursday afternoon in the area of Carroll and Chambers streets.
According to police, a man was found with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a Savannah hospital.
No arrests have been made in this case.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
