Savannah Police respond to reports of gunfire at Carroll, Chambers streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to reports of gunfire Thursday afternoon in the area of Carroll and Chambers streets.

According to police, a man was found with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a Savannah hospital.

No arrests have been made in this case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

