Savannah Police respond to shooting near Carroll, Chambers streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for a car in connection to a shooting that injured a man on Thursday

The shooting happened near the intersection of Caroll and Chambers Street just before 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police say they are looking for a Grey Nissan Versa that may have also been involved in a hit-and-run near the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

