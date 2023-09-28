Savannah Police respond to shooting near Carroll, Chambers streets
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for a car in connection to a shooting that injured a man on Thursday
The shooting happened near the intersection of Caroll and Chambers Street just before 3 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police say they are looking for a Grey Nissan Versa that may have also been involved in a hit-and-run near the crime scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.