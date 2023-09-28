Savannah’s Zoning Board of Appeals discusses East Side Theater revitalization proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New life could be coming to an old Savannah theater if a development proposal goes to plan.

A developer wants to revitalize the East Side Theater near East Broad and Gwinnett Streets.

The plan is to revitalize the theater while also adding three buildings next door - one for mixed use and two for residential use.

According to property records, the theater was built in 1946.

During a meeting of Savannah’s Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday, a petitioner asked members to allow for some future buildings to be higher than what the current zoning allows.

The application wants one of the buildings to have a partial fifth story while the current zoning only allows for three currently.

Board members delayed making a decision on this crucial aspect of the proposal after some opposition letters said people weren’t given enough notice about Thursday’s hearing.

The project’s architect did address board members saying he believes this project could be an asset to the city.

“Some see as a boundary, but for us we see it as a connector, as an opportunity, an opportunity to bring all of the different aspects of Savannah together, blend it, start bringing in more uses, more activities,” said Jerome Elder, project architect.

This isn’t the only development project proposed for this area.

According to a city planning commission report, a developer wants to build two buildings across the street with residential space on the upper floors and commercial space on the lower ones. We’re working to find out the status of this project.

Meanwhile, another vote on the theater project was pushed to the board’s next meeting so that developers could have more time to meet with community members.

