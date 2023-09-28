Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah’s Zoning Board of Appeals discusses East Side Theater revitalization proposal

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New life could be coming to an old Savannah theater if a development proposal goes to plan.

A developer wants to revitalize the East Side Theater near East Broad and Gwinnett Streets.

The plan is to revitalize the theater while also adding three buildings next door - one for mixed use and two for residential use.

According to property records, the theater was built in 1946.

During a meeting of Savannah’s Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday, a petitioner asked members to allow for some future buildings to be higher than what the current zoning allows.

The application wants one of the buildings to have a partial fifth story while the current zoning only allows for three currently.

Board members delayed making a decision on this crucial aspect of the proposal after some opposition letters said people weren’t given enough notice about Thursday’s hearing.

The project’s architect did address board members saying he believes this project could be an asset to the city.

“Some see as a boundary, but for us we see it as a connector, as an opportunity, an opportunity to bring all of the different aspects of Savannah together, blend it, start bringing in more uses, more activities,” said Jerome Elder, project architect.

This isn’t the only development project proposed for this area.

According to a city planning commission report, a developer wants to build two buildings across the street with residential space on the upper floors and commercial space on the lower ones. We’re working to find out the status of this project.

Meanwhile, another vote on the theater project was pushed to the board’s next meeting so that developers could have more time to meet with community members.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Police lights
1 person injured after crash near JC Lewis Ford building in Statesboro
Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Latest News

Effingham County Schools
Cameras up and running in Effingham County high school classrooms
City of Hinesville
City of Hinesville passes hotel-motel tax increase
THE News at 4:30
City of Hinesville passes hotel-motel tax increase
Savannah Police respond to reports of gunfire at Carroll, Chambers streets
THE News at 4
Tybee Island Maritime Academy celebrates 10 year anniversary