Tybee Island Maritime Academy celebrates 10 year anniversary

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - 10 years of Tybee Island Maritime Academy means a decade of students getting hands on experience benefiting the community.

Celebrating their students of all ages for their hard work.

“This is my artwork”

Students sharing projects they’ve worked on that are helping Tybee Island.

One, includes an oyster reef restoration project that will combat erosion.

And fifth graders are patting themselves on the back for checking for sea turtle nest, collecting data and getting it to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Their teacher, Tammy Smith, has been at TIMA since the beginning witnessing lots of changes.

“Our staff grew. Our student population grew. We were at 62 or something under 100 (students). Now, we’re at 430. We’ve added grades so we are K-8. We got our STEAM certification. We’ve just done an amazing job in the past 10 years,” said Smith.

Teacher and students looking forward to more years and more growth on the way.

