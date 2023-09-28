Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Tybee Island Maritime Academy celebrates 10 year anniversary

Tybee Island Maritime Academy celebrates 10 year anniversary
Tybee Island Maritime Academy celebrates 10 year anniversary(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - 10 years of Tybee Island Maritime Academy means a decade of students getting hands on experience benefiting the community.

Celebrating their students of all ages for their hard work.

“This is my artwork”

Students sharing projects they’ve worked on that are helping Tybee Island.

One, includes an oyster reef restoration project that will combat erosion.

And fifth graders are patting themselves on the back for checking for sea turtle nest, collecting data and getting it to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Their teacher, Tammy Smith, has been at TIMA since the beginning witnessing lots of changes.

“Our staff grew. Our student population grew. We were at 62 or something under 100 (students). Now, we’re at 430. We’ve added grades so we are K-8. We got our STEAM certification. We’ve just done an amazing job in the past 10 years,” said Smith.

Teacher and students looking forward to more years and more growth on the way.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Police lights
1 person injured after crash near JC Lewis Ford building in Statesboro
Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Latest News

Darrick Smoke
Top Teacher : Darrick Smoke
Windsor Forest
Suspects in 2022 Winwood Place shooting appear in court
Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries
Police lights
1 person injured after crash near JC Lewis Ford building in Statesboro