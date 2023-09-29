Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

2023 Lientz Award recipient announced

2023 Lientz Award recipient announced
2023 Lientz Award recipient announced(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St Joseph’s/Candler announced its 2023 Lientz Award recipient on Thursday.

It was given to Judy Boykin, a Clinical Nurse Risk Manager, who’s been with the hospital for 49 years.

The award is given every year to one worker that’s nominated by their peers.

She told WTOC the honor is a bit overwhelming.

“I was actually very surprised. I had no idea. I’ve been nominated before, I always feel like it’s an honor to be nominated- but to actually win the award- I’m almost speechless.”

The award is named after the late James R. Lientz. A former Candler Hospital Board Chairman and community activist who was well known for his humanitarian work.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Police lights
1 person injured after crash near JC Lewis Ford building in Statesboro
Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Latest News

FILE
Georgia Department of Natural Resources proposing amendment to saltwater fishing regulations
THE News at 5:30
Some Bryan Co. residents upset with timeline of Hendrix Park restoration
Parkers presents check to America's Second Harvest
Parkers makes million dollar donation to America’s Second Harvest
Parkers presents check to America's Second Harvest