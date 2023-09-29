2023 Lientz Award recipient announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St Joseph’s/Candler announced its 2023 Lientz Award recipient on Thursday.

It was given to Judy Boykin, a Clinical Nurse Risk Manager, who’s been with the hospital for 49 years.

The award is given every year to one worker that’s nominated by their peers.

She told WTOC the honor is a bit overwhelming.

“I was actually very surprised. I had no idea. I’ve been nominated before, I always feel like it’s an honor to be nominated- but to actually win the award- I’m almost speechless.”

The award is named after the late James R. Lientz. A former Candler Hospital Board Chairman and community activist who was well known for his humanitarian work.

