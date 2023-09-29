2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly Hinesville shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Hinesville earlier this month.

Hinesville Police arrested 18-year-old Jaquaves Pittman and 19-year-old Jalijah Pittman in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Jaylin Ferrell.

Ferrell was found dead with gunshot wounds between the loading dock of the Walmart Supercenter and Liberty Woods Apartments in Hinesville on Sept. 12, according to police.

Both suspects have been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They’re being held at the Liberty County Jail. A judge has denied their bonds.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

