70-year-old woman killed in house fire in Port Royal
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly fire in Port Royal.
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal firefighters responded to a home on Columbia Avenue just after 7 a.m. Friday.
When they got to the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
They also say they found the body of a 70-year-old woman inside.
No word yet on how the fire started.
