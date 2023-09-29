70-year-old woman killed in house fire in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly fire in Port Royal.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal firefighters responded to a home on Columbia Avenue just after 7 a.m. Friday.

When they got to the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

They also say they found the body of a 70-year-old woman inside.

No word yet on how the fire started.

