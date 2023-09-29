Benedictine to honor late coach during Friday night football game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re close to Friday night football kicking off across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but for at least one team in our region – Friday’s game isn’t just about the win.

Benedictine is playing to remembering a beloved coach who passed away last week.

Friday night, everyone who comes to watch Benedictine take on New Hampstead will be handed two pieces of gum…something Head Coach Danny Britt said you’d often see Coach Jung doing.

It’s one of many ways that Benedictine plans to celebrate the late coach.

Charlie Jung was a Savannah native who served as a firefighter for just under 40 years, served in the national guard before coming to Benedictine, where he worked for almost two decades.

The BC 400 will also have Coach Jung’s initials on their helmets throughout the season. Coach Britt says the best way for the team to honor him is to play every game like its their last while also remembering what he called the most valuable lesson Charlie taught his students – service.

“I think it’s important that kids see other people serving other people, you know serving them. This man, he didn’t have to. Honestly, the little bit of money he was getting paid, wasn’t why he was here. He as here because he loved being around the kids, he loved being around the coaches, he loved doing whatever he needed. And if he needed fixing equipment, or handing out equipment, cleaning up. Whatever needed doing he was doing,” said Britt.

There will be a moment of silence before Friday night’s game at 7:30 at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.