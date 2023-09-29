Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Latin Chicks began with a dream and a craving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate and honor the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans, we’re highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses in our area for the next few weeks. Our Michaela Romero went to Latin Chicks, a locally-owned Peruvian restaurant and the owner shares how her business started with a dream and a craving.

At just 18 years old, Mary Githems knew she wanted to live the American dream and own her own business.

” I arrived here in Savannah or Hinesville because my sister married a military guy. It was a total shock for me it was totally different than Lima Peru.”

She eventually settled in and went to college at Armstrong, now part of Georgia Southern, where she met her business partner.

And soon after graduating, they got started on creating the Latin restaurant of their dreams.

A dream that all began with a personal craving.

“It started as my own necessity because I didn’t have my own food and I wanted to solve that problem.”

” So I wanted something that I can find in Peru at every corner.”

And that hunger for both flavor and success intertwined into a restaurant, food truck, bar, and catering business.

“We really have a tour of Latin American menu. We serve terasco, we have interpreted the Latin bowls, wraps empanada of course, because it’s in every Latin American country you find and churos as well.”

Speaking of desserts, she says the journey to get to where she is today wasn’t as sweet and it definitely wasn’t as easy as pie.

“People here couldn’t believe we would fry a banana so when we started 14 years ago it was an education phase to our customers.”

But now, she feels an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

“That is the why, that is the goal to see empty plates, someone complimenting you for the food like knowing they are coming back that is when you know that you made it. "

But her dreams don’t stop here.

“I have many dreams. So one of the things that I would love to do is expand our meant-to-be mojito bar and Latin Chicks into another city.”

And she says she hopes that with one bite and sip at a time, people learn a little bit more about her culture.

“I’m proud of those flavors, I’m proud of the colors, I’m proud of the language we share. And I am mainly thankful.

