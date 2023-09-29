Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Comfortable, dry weekend ahead!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in a comfortable range this morning, with many of us stepping outside to mid 60s.

We’ll remain dry today with temperatures warming to the upper 70s at lunchtime. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s, but we will see some sunshine in the mix this afternoon. The breeze will be from the northeast at about 10 miles per hour through the evening. This evening looks nice for outdoor plans, with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 10AM. The high tide at Fort Pulaski is expected to reach 9.9′ around 9AM. If you are heading to the beach, there is a moderate risk for rip currents. The wave heights will range from 2 to 3 feet.

Over the weekend, morning temperatures remain in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather holds on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Next week, morning lows will still range from the low to mid 60s at daybreak with highs in the low 80s to mid. Most of our inland communities look dry, with the best chance for isolated shower to remain near the coast through the middle of next week, although that chance remains very slim. Enjoy the drier weather! A slight chance of rain returns during the middle of the week.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Philippe isn’t moving much, hanging out just to the east of the Lesser Antilles with max sustained wind at 45 miles per hour. We aren’t expecting this storm to become a hurricane as it continues to move slowly.

Tropical Storm Rina formed yesterday east of the Lesser Antilles and just east of Phillipe. This system is projected to move off to the northwest before dissipating over open water by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82

Latest News

THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 09-28-2023
First Alert Weather
Breezy day, watching high tides