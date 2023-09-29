Comfortable, dry weekend ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in a comfortable range this morning, with many of us stepping outside to mid 60s.

We’ll remain dry today with temperatures warming to the upper 70s at lunchtime. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s, but we will see some sunshine in the mix this afternoon. The breeze will be from the northeast at about 10 miles per hour through the evening. This evening looks nice for outdoor plans, with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 10AM. The high tide at Fort Pulaski is expected to reach 9.9′ around 9AM. If you are heading to the beach, there is a moderate risk for rip currents. The wave heights will range from 2 to 3 feet.

Over the weekend, morning temperatures remain in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather holds on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Next week, morning lows will still range from the low to mid 60s at daybreak with highs in the low 80s to mid. Most of our inland communities look dry, with the best chance for isolated shower to remain near the coast through the middle of next week, although that chance remains very slim. Enjoy the drier weather! A slight chance of rain returns during the middle of the week.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Philippe isn’t moving much, hanging out just to the east of the Lesser Antilles with max sustained wind at 45 miles per hour. We aren’t expecting this storm to become a hurricane as it continues to move slowly.

Tropical Storm Rina formed yesterday east of the Lesser Antilles and just east of Phillipe. This system is projected to move off to the northwest before dissipating over open water by the middle of next week.

