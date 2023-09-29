Deadly shooting at Statesboro apartment complex ruled act of self-defense

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department said a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Sept. 1 has been ruled an act of self-defense.

The police department said this decision was made after interviewing multiple people and examining physical evidence. Detectives consulted with attorneys of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office regarding their findings.

No charges will be filed against the individual that fired the shot that killed Larry Chapman.

