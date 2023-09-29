The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 7
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 7 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday, Sept. 28:
- Savannah Country Day 65 at Beach 6
Friday, Sept. 29:
- Florence Christian at Hilton Head Prep
- First Baptist at Hilton Head Christian
- John Milledge at Pinewood Christian
- Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward
- Montgomery County at Bryan County
- Glynn Academy at Effingham County
- Hampton County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- New Hampstead at Benedictine
- Calvary at Johnson
- Hilton Head Island at Bluffton
- ECI at Jefferson County
- Screven County at South Effingham
- Bacon County at East Laurens
- Wayne County at Burke County
- Whale Branch at Bethune-Bowman
- Memorial Day at Edmund Burke
- Portal at Gray Collegiate
- Atkinson County at McIntosh Academy
- Tattnall County at Windsor Forest
- Liberty County at Groves
- Appling County at Pierce County
- RTCA at St. Andrew’s
- Berrien at Jeff Davis
- Beaufort at Philip Simmons
- Southeast Bulloch at Islands
- Savannah Christian at Long County
- Battery Creek at North Charleston
- Orangeburg Prep at Bethesda Academy
- Beaufort Academy at Palmetto Christian
- Brantley County at Toombs County
