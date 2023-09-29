The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 7

The End Zone
The End Zone(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 7 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Sept. 28:

  • Savannah Country Day 65 at Beach 6

Friday, Sept. 29:

  • Florence Christian at Hilton Head Prep
  • First Baptist at Hilton Head Christian
  • John Milledge at Pinewood Christian
  • Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward
  • Montgomery County at Bryan County
  • Glynn Academy at Effingham County
  • Hampton County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • New Hampstead at Benedictine
  • Calvary at Johnson
  • Hilton Head Island at Bluffton
  • ECI at Jefferson County
  • Screven County at South Effingham
  • Bacon County at East Laurens
  • Wayne County at Burke County
  • Whale Branch at Bethune-Bowman
  • Memorial Day at Edmund Burke
  • Portal at Gray Collegiate
  • Atkinson County at McIntosh Academy
  • Tattnall County at Windsor Forest
  • Liberty County at Groves
  • Appling County at Pierce County
  • RTCA at St. Andrew’s
  • Berrien at Jeff Davis
  • Beaufort at Philip Simmons
  • Southeast Bulloch at Islands
  • Savannah Christian at Long County
  • Battery Creek at North Charleston
  • Orangeburg Prep at Bethesda Academy
  • Beaufort Academy at Palmetto Christian
  • Brantley County at Toombs County

