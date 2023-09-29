Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Fountain at Tanger Outlets turned pink for breast cancer awareness

By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Honoring breast cancer survivors a few days before breast cancer awareness month begins.

It’s not even October yet but the fountain in the center of Tanger Outlets is pink!

While it’s a sight to see, it’s here to spread a very important message from Memorial doctors.

Memorial doctors say they hope this fountain reminds people, especially women, how important is to get your mammogram every year.

Doctors recommend women start getting their mammograms at age 40. If you are at high risk for breast cancer he says you may need to start your yearly checkups earlier than that.

This can be a life changing and life saving doctors visit.

“I think if you just put it off, you’re just going to put it off next year and the year after. It’s critically important to identify breast cancer in an earlier stage when it’s more treatable with less aggressive treatments. There’s some good rationale to start early. Besides just fighting breast cancer, the treatment will be a lot less aggressive, and the outcomes are also better,” said Dr. William Burak, oncology medical director at Memorial Health.

Another really cool thing going out here at the outlets - shoppers can buy a $10 digital pink card and get 25% off at select stores here.

All of the money raised will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Parrish
Man files federal lawsuit against fired Savannah Police officer, City of Savannah
Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Police lights
Savannah Police respond to deadly shooting in 1000 block of Yamacraw Village
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Fountain at Tanger Outlets turned pink for breast cancer awareness
*
James Brown Family Foundation hosting ‘I Feel Good About My Mental Health’ event
Coastal Health District receives new Covid-19 vaccine
Coastal Health District receives new Covid-19 vaccine