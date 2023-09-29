Fountain at Tanger Outlets turned pink for breast cancer awareness

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Honoring breast cancer survivors a few days before breast cancer awareness month begins.

It’s not even October yet but the fountain in the center of Tanger Outlets is pink!

While it’s a sight to see, it’s here to spread a very important message from Memorial doctors.

Memorial doctors say they hope this fountain reminds people, especially women, how important is to get your mammogram every year.

Doctors recommend women start getting their mammograms at age 40. If you are at high risk for breast cancer he says you may need to start your yearly checkups earlier than that.

This can be a life changing and life saving doctors visit.

“I think if you just put it off, you’re just going to put it off next year and the year after. It’s critically important to identify breast cancer in an earlier stage when it’s more treatable with less aggressive treatments. There’s some good rationale to start early. Besides just fighting breast cancer, the treatment will be a lot less aggressive, and the outcomes are also better,” said Dr. William Burak, oncology medical director at Memorial Health.

Another really cool thing going out here at the outlets - shoppers can buy a $10 digital pink card and get 25% off at select stores here.

All of the money raised will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

