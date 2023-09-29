Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

‘His work at WTOC was defined by compassion, intelligence, and kindness,’: Rep. Carter honors Dal Cannady on House floor

‘His work at WTOC was defined by compassion, intelligence, and kindness,’: Rep. Carter honors...
‘His work at WTOC was defined by compassion, intelligence, and kindness,’: Rep. Carter honors Dal Cannady
By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, D.C. (WTOC) - As Congress gathered Thursday night in D.C. to discuss important issues, like the looming government shutdown, local Congressman Buddy Carter used his one minute general speech to address the house floor and honor Dal Cannady.

After nearly three decades with WTOC, Dal left to pursue a new career with Bulloch County. Representative Carter discussed Dal’s impact on the community and his integrity in reporting.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize Dal Cannady as he steps away from the WTOC news network for a new role as Communications Director for Bulloch County,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, Georgia (R). “Mr. Cannady worked 27 years at WTOC providing fair and accurate coverage as WTOC’s Bureau Chief. During his time at WTOC, he covered very important stories, such as, Fort Stewart in Hinesville having to fight the War on Terror, the tomato patch murder in Long County, the Santa Claus mini mart murder in Toombs County and many other stories. His work at WTOC was defined by compassion, intelligence, and kindness. WTOC labeled him as the person who knew things before anyone else, the person who knows who to call, and the person who knows how to ask tough questions respectfully. I know WTOC and their viewers will miss Dal’s expertise, but we are thrilled to see him move on to a new role in the Bulloch community. Thank you, Mr. Speaker, and I yield back.”

You can view a video of his remarks below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82

Latest News

‘His work at WTOC was defined by compassion, intelligence, and kindness,’: Rep. Carter honors...
‘His work at WTOC was defined by compassion, intelligence, and kindness,’: Rep. Carter honors
Police lights
Savannah Police respond to shooting in 1000 block of Yamacraw Village
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Secretary of the Treasury visiting Savannah on Friday
FILE
Rincon adopts photo speed program in school zones