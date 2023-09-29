Sky Cams
Man pleads guilty to deadly 2020 stabbing in Port Royal

Jonah Bookmiller
Jonah Bookmiller(14th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort man who stabbed and killed a woman during a botched drug-related robbery attempt back in 2020 has pleaded guilty in court, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jonah Bookmiller, 24, admitted Friday that he killed 31-year-old Heather Simmons while trying to rob her friend back in November of 2020.

Bookmiller pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder of Christopher Kirkland, and more.

Police say Bookmiller knocked on the door of Kirkland’s home and when Kirkland opened it, they say Bookmiller attacked Kirkland and Simmons. Authorities say Kirkland was stabbed in the neck.

Police say Bookmiller then turned to Simmons and also stabbed her in the neck.

Kirkland was able to recover, but Simmons died from her injuries.

Bookmiller was sentenced to 25 years.

