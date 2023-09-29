Memorial Health doctor seeing a rise in flu patients, recommends getting flu shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the Coastal Empire are already getting sick with the flu and the cooler months could bring more cases.

Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health Adult Care says they’re seeing about two to three patients a week tested positive with the flu. He says they are expecting those number will continue to rise as the temperatures drop.

“Over the next couple of weeks we can expect to see a pretty big increase in the flu. So, this is what I’m telling my patients - now is probably the best time to get your flu vaccine if you haven’t already.”

Dr. Connelly says flu peaks are expected next month and possibly in February.

He says last year, their were some people getting the flu and COVID or the flu and RSV at the same time.

If you have flu symptoms like a fever or body aches, Dr. Connelly recommends talking to your doctor right away.

“If you’re within three to five days of symptoms, starting the Tamiflu or Xofluza, two FDA approved medications taken properly will significantly reduce your duration of symptoms.,” said Dr. Connelly.

He says old remedies can help as well.

“The things that grandma used to tell you, the chicken soup, rest, get some sleep, those are all somewhat helpful.”

Taking too much cold medicine can be bad for some people, so it’s always best to talk to a professional.

“Discuss with your healthcare provider what you can and can’t safely take before you just go buy multiple over the counter remedies.”

Again, he says it’s best to get your flu shot now because it takes two weeks for it to be most effective.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.