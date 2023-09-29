Possible impacts on military families if government shutdown happens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re less than 48 hours away from a potential government shutdown.

If it happens, federal employees could see pay freezes and furloughs. And that includes military personnel.

Some military members got paid during the last government shutdown in 2018. But this time is different.

“We were able to save up enough to hopefully get us through a month or two, but after that it’s kind of scary not knowing if we’ll get kicked out of our house,” a military spouse said.

This woman, who interviewed on the condition of anonymity, says that she and her military husband live off-post. Unlike their on-post counterparts, their housing is not guaranteed.

She says it’s particularly frustrating to be in this position knowing how much she and her husband sacrifice for his career.

“No matter what, they’re always the ones having to go to work, and sacrifice everything. Long hours, strenuous tasks, and still, they always seem to get the brunt end of the stick,” she said.

There are programs in place to help get military members through an impending shutdown. USAA implemented a 0% payday loan program during the last shutdown, which they say has grown exponentially since then.

“We have other tools that we can help them with. For instance, if they have a car loan with us, they can take a 60-day interest free extension on that payment. Same thing for a credit card. It’s a 90-day extension, and then if they have a checking account with us but say their federal deposit doesn’t come into us, we will waive overdraft fees,” USAA Bank Vice President of Consumer Lending, Mark Pregmon said.

There are other similar programs available from Navy Federal and Army Emergency Assistance. Those programs are lifelines, according to several military members I’ve spoken to- but ultimately, they feel it shouldn’t come to this in the first place.

“I would appreciate it if they started prioritizing civilians a lot more than they do, military affiliation or not. They’re still getting paid regardless, so it kind of feels like they don’t care about us as civilians of this country and they would rather pick a battle over their sides than put us first,” the military spouse said.

WTOC reached out to Fort Stewart for comment on the situation. They declined, saying that they haven’t received official guidance about the shutdown yet. They did, however, give us the following statement:

“In the event of a shutdown, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield U.S. Army Garrison team will continue to deliver life, health, and safety services for those working and living on the installation. We remain in communication with our team and will continue to provide specific information as events unfold.”

