Savannah City Council approves “Light Up Savannah” initiative

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted Thursday night in favor of a push to light up the city in an effort to make it safer.

The “Light Up Savannah Initiative” will add street lights in areas that don’t have them or have high crime rates.

The city is hoping to make it happen by partnering with Georgia Power, starting with an audit of current lights to see where the lights are most needed.

Georgia Power will also be able to find lights in need of repairs or upgrades for the city.

Mayor Van Johnson and city manager Jay Melder say this will go a long way not just in reducing crime, but in keeping pedestrians safe.

“This is something I’m very, very proud of. We’ve been talking and working towards this for quite some time,” said Mayor Johnson.

“Again I think this agreement is something that’s needed to make continued progress on several of our public safety and quality of life goals not only for the safety of our neighborhood but also for our vision zero goals as well,” said Melder.

