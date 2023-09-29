Savannah Police Department holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on National Coffee Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Coffee Day!

The Savannah Police Department was out and about in the Victorian District at Mailbox Cafe in hopes of strengthening their relationships with community members.

Barry Lewis, from the Savannah Police Department, told WTOC that making connections in the community plays a big role in keeping everyone safe.

“It’s very important because the job today is very vital for police officers so while we are out there, it is good to know our community and the community to know us. You’ve got to be comfortable in what you do. It’s nice to say hello to people when you are in a police car, its nice to know who they are. So that when things do happen, we are able to quell the situation more than anything.”

He said along with connecting with the community, it’s also important to support local businesses.

The next coffee shop SPD will be holding Coffee With a cop will be at McDonald’s on 246 W Broughton St. Savannah, GA 31410.

They will be there Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

