Secretary of the Treasury visiting Savannah on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A White House cabinet member visiting the Hostess City on Friday!

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will be visiting Savannah to talk about President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Her remarks will largely focus on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its economic impacts - some of which are already being felt right here in the Coastal Empire.

“Tomorrow, I will be honored to welcome the fifth White House cabinet member to Savannah in the person of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who will join me at the Port of Savannah which has received $56 Million dollars under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Secretary Yellen is set to begin touring the ports around 11 a.m.

