Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Secretary of the Treasury visiting Savannah on Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A White House cabinet member visiting the Hostess City on Friday!

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will be visiting Savannah to talk about President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Her remarks will largely focus on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its economic impacts - some of which are already being felt right here in the Coastal Empire.

“Tomorrow, I will be honored to welcome the fifth White House cabinet member to Savannah in the person of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who will join me at the Port of Savannah which has received $56 Million dollars under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Secretary Yellen is set to begin touring the ports around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82

Latest News

FILE
Rincon adopts photo speed program in school zones
The official City of Tybee Island seal in council chambers
Tybee Island city council discusses concerns over expenses for future projects
THE News at 11
Savannah City Council approves “Light Up Savannah” initiative
THE News at 11
Tybee Island city council discusses concerns over expenses for future projects