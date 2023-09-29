Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Shooting suspect in custody, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office

Bernard Garvin
Bernard Garvin(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Bernard Garvin is in custody.

Garvin was arrested on September 26th in Stockbridge, Georgia by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Stockbridge Police Department.

He was wanted for the shooting of a woman at Hilton Head Gardens Apartments that happened on June 9th. He then pointed a firearm at another person before fleeing the area.

Garvin was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

He waived extradition and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention center on September 29th where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Parrish
Man files federal lawsuit against fired Savannah Police officer, City of Savannah
Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Police lights
Savannah Police respond to deadly shooting in 1000 block of Yamacraw Village
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries

Latest News

70-year-old woman killed in house fire in Port Royal
2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly Hinesville shooting
*
Possible impacts on military families if government shutdown happens
Possible impacts on military families if government shutdown happens
Possible impacts on military families if government shutdown happens