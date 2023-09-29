Shooting suspect in custody, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Bernard Garvin is in custody.

Garvin was arrested on September 26th in Stockbridge, Georgia by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Stockbridge Police Department.

He was wanted for the shooting of a woman at Hilton Head Gardens Apartments that happened on June 9th. He then pointed a firearm at another person before fleeing the area.

Garvin was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

He waived extradition and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention center on September 29th where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

