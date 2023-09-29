Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State prosecutors filed a motion on Friday asking the judge to change bond conditions for Savannah area rapper Quando Rondo.

The State is asking that Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, stay out of Chatham County except for trial-related reasons.

In the filing, the State says that Bowman and his entourage where the targets of a shooting on Skidaway Road on Wednesday, Sept. 20. They argue that Bowman’s presence in Chatham County is a threat to Bowman and county residents.

Bowman was granted a $100,000 bond after he was indicted for drug and gang charges. Prosecutors said he helped manage a gang in Savannah.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Parrish
Man files federal lawsuit against fired Savannah Police officer, City of Savannah
Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Police lights
Savannah Police respond to deadly shooting in 1000 block of Yamacraw Village
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries

Latest News

Jonah Bookmiller
Man pleads guilty to deadly 2020 stabbing in Port Royal
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses impacts of potential government shutdown
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses impacts of potential government shutdown
Memorial Health doctor seeing a rise in flu patients, recommends getting flu shot