Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses impacts of potential government shutdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says when she left Washington for Savannah Friday morning, it was still unclear if Congress will reach a deal in time to prevent a potential government shutdown.

“It’s utterly unnecessary. The vast majority of both Republicans and Democrats understand it’s necessary and possible to keep the government open and running. It’s really only a handful of Republicans in the House that are preventing that from happening,” said Secretary Yellen.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who was there for Yellen’s visit, also expressing his concerns over a potential shutdown.

“If you’re a praying person like me, I hope this shutdown doesn’t happen. Because this shutdown affects everyone. I’m hoping in D.C. they can work together like we do here in Georgia and like we do here in Savannah,” said Mayor Johnson.

Yellen received a full tour of the Port of Savannah Friday something she says is a critical part of the country’s infrastructure…

Federal employees who play a role at the port like Customs and Border Protection Agents, as well as members of the Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could have to work without pay if the government shuts down.

Sec. Yellen says – that’s not all.

“We’ll see a restriction in services the government provides that people really count on. Things like payments for food stamps, and nutritional benefits, a loss of government services across the board.”

However, Yellen says she’s confident in the economy’s resilience even in the event of a shutdown.

“It’ll impact many people’s lives negatively, but at the aggregate level, it probably wouldn’t have a significant effect. But if it lasts for a long time, we would see a larger effect.”

If Congress fails to reach a deal by Sunday, it would trigger a government shutdown that would start on October 1st.

