Tybee Island city council discusses concerns over expenses for future projects

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island’s city council discussed funding for the Tybee Island Light House, Pickle Ball, Jaycee Park and a new Water Sewer Project at the meeting Thursday night.

Residents and councilmembers voiced several concerns with all of those projects - most notably funding.

“We have a plan to replace aging water sewer infrastructure. There are several large project that need to be completed and the water sewage fund doesn’t have the cash on hand to do the upgrades,” said Tybee City Manager Michelle Owens.

“For years I think this council has done some really good improvement with staff and getting the funding to start some of the smaller projects or some of the most needed emergency projects, but it’s this councils decisions tonight,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.

They did not take a vote on the funding for those projects.

