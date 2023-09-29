U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visits Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A White House Cabinet member made a stop in the Hostess City Friday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spent the day at the Port of Savannah, meeting workers, and discussing the importance of promoting infrastructure in the United States.

Yellen received a full tour of the port and spoke to Georgia Ports Authority workers, as well as members of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Yellen recognized the work to deepen the Savannah Harbor.

“Deepening the Savannah Harbor will be transformative in enabling more heavily loaded vessels to enter and exit the harbor more easily,” said Secretary Yellen.

She touted the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for providing $48 million for a decade of environmental monitoring of the Savannah Harbor – to ensure ships can properly travel through it.

“Estimates predict that every dollar invested in this project will bring about seven dollars in benefits in our economy.”

Sec. Yellen also taking a moment during her remarks to honor the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein of California…

“Senator Feinstein was a giant in the Senate, a champion for Californians, and a trailblazer for women. Our nation is indebted to her for her life of service, and my thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Yellen also applauded the volume the Port of Savannah experiences… It was responsible for moving more than 5.7 million shipping containers in and out last fiscal year.

“It’s resilience and its ability to handle the nation’s traffic is critically important to economic growth.”

