Community meets candidates for next Hinesville mayor, city council

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville community came out to meet the city’s candidates for mayor and city council.

Hinesville hosting a town hall, allowing the community to hear from all election candidates.

“So, we could have complete turnover.”

All council positions are up for re-election in the city and with Mayor Allen Brown leaving office, Hinesville will also have a new mayor.

Now, two candidates are running for the seat…Karl Riles and Liston Singletary III.

“This is a pivotal time in the region. I mean with the Hyundai plant; it has the entire region buzzing. So, we want to make sure we’re well-positioned to capitalize on that while still maintaining that small-town feel,” said Riles.

Riles says he’s been with the city council for several years but it’s his first time running for mayor.

The other candidate for mayor says it’s his third time running.

“Economic development is at the top of my list, as well as affordable homes. We have a very lackluster approach to getting affordable homes. So, that’s going to be one of the priorities that I have on my list,” said Singletary III.

He says he’s also focusing on Hinesville’s youth and veterans. Both candidates say they want what’s best for the community.

“We just have a lot of people running that really have the best interest of the city at heart. I think a lot of people could learn from what we do here,” said Riles.

“We can come together, brainstorm, and find some ways to advance our city forward,” said Singletary III.

