Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Saturday night, I’ll look for mostly clear skies as temperatures cool into the mid to lower 70s through midnight. You should not have any problems with any outdoor plans tonight.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 60s for most. It’ll be another beautiful day around the area as highs warm into the mid to lower 80s for everyone with sunny skies.

If you’re planning on heading out the the beaches, I’ll look for highs in the mid to upper-70s. We’ll still have a moderate rip current risk, and we could see some breezy winds along the coast with values between 10 to 20 MPH.

So, be sure to have everything tied down well. Heading into the next week, I’m not going to look for any rain chances until the mid-week. Meanwhile, we’ll look for lows in the mid-60s, with highs in the lower 80s through the first half of the week.

Then, we should see higher rain chances mostly for coast areas through the second half of the week as high stay in the mid to lower 80s. Followed by another cold front that should bring cooler weather into the following week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.