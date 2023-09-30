Georgia Bulldogs continue undefeated streak, beat Auburn 27-20

AUBURN, Ala. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have survived their first road test of the season, beating Auburn 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The major question coming into the game was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck making his first road start. He passed for 313 yards on 23 completions. Beck made a series of great plays, including a pass to Rara Thomas in the first quarter as Beck was being tackled. He also excelled on third down, nailing eight third-down conversions.

Beck was not without his foibles. he threw an interception in the first quarter that gave Auburn the opportunity to score during Georgia’s habitually slow start.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey suited up for the first time this season after dealing with a back injury. McConkey had four receptions for 38 yards.

Beck also relied on a bevy of other receivers. Seven Bulldogs had at least one reception; tight end Brock Bowers led the team with eight receptions for 157 yards. Bowers set a career-high for yards in a half in the second half.

Running back Daijun Edwards also had a great game, running for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Dawgs pushed through several other injuries to take the win. Running back Kendall Milton has been nursing an MCL injury and breakout offensive lineman Amarius Mims is out for an extended period after having surgery on his ankle.

Malaki Starks sealed the win with an interception late in the fourth.

Auburn’s quarterback carousel couldn’t fix the Tigers’ passing woes. Peyton Thorne passed for 82 yards, sharing snaps with Robby Ashford.

The Tigers instead relied on an aggressive running game. Thorne exploded for a 60-yard run early in the game, totaling 92 yards. Auburn fullback Jarquez Hunter also carried the Tigers’ offense, running for 59 yards.

Georgia has now won the last seven meetings in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and 16 of the last 19 matchups. Auburn’s last win was Nov. 11, 2017.

The Dawgs’ next game is back at Sanford Stadium Oct. 7 against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats beat the Florida Gators 33-14 this week.

