Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Georgia Bulldogs continue undefeated streak, beat Auburn 27-20

FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Coach Kirby Smart has made it clear that Carson Beck is the quarterback to beat. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File)(Brett Davis | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have survived their first road test of the season, beating Auburn 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The major question coming into the game was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck making his first road start. He passed for 313 yards on 23 completions. Beck made a series of great plays, including a pass to Rara Thomas in the first quarter as Beck was being tackled. He also excelled on third down, nailing eight third-down conversions.

Beck was not without his foibles. he threw an interception in the first quarter that gave Auburn the opportunity to score during Georgia’s habitually slow start.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey suited up for the first time this season after dealing with a back injury. McConkey had four receptions for 38 yards.

Beck also relied on a bevy of other receivers. Seven Bulldogs had at least one reception; tight end Brock Bowers led the team with eight receptions for 157 yards. Bowers set a career-high for yards in a half in the second half.

Running back Daijun Edwards also had a great game, running for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Dawgs pushed through several other injuries to take the win. Running back Kendall Milton has been nursing an MCL injury and breakout offensive lineman Amarius Mims is out for an extended period after having surgery on his ankle.

Malaki Starks sealed the win with an interception late in the fourth.

Auburn’s quarterback carousel couldn’t fix the Tigers’ passing woes. Peyton Thorne passed for 82 yards, sharing snaps with Robby Ashford.

The Tigers instead relied on an aggressive running game. Thorne exploded for a 60-yard run early in the game, totaling 92 yards. Auburn fullback Jarquez Hunter also carried the Tigers’ offense, running for 59 yards.

Georgia has now won the last seven meetings in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and 16 of the last 19 matchups. Auburn’s last win was Nov. 11, 2017.

The Dawgs’ next game is back at Sanford Stadium Oct. 7 against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats beat the Florida Gators 33-14 this week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Savannah Police respond to crash on Apache and Abercorn St.
Harbor North Apartments shooting
Man injured in shooting at apartment complex in Hinesville
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

Latest News

Paulson Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina game sells out Paulson Stadium
Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin (5) against Wisconsin during an NCAA football game on...
Brin’s 4 TD passes, Lantz’s 4 FGs help Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3
Southern Exchange Company
Merchandise flying off shelves as Eagles prepare for second game of season at Paulson Stadium
FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Beck throws and runs for TDs to launch new era as No. 1 Georgia rolls past UT-Martin 48-7
SSU Final Scrimmage
Savannah State football holds final preseason scrimmage, Kelton’s culture materializing