Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Man injured in shooting at apartment complex in Hinesville

Harbor North Apartments shooting
Harbor North Apartments shooting(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been injured in a shooting during a cookout at an apartment complex in Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police, a group was having a cookout when someone opened fire on the crowd.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the Harbor North Apartments.

Hinesville Police says one man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Parrish
Man files federal lawsuit against fired Savannah Police officer, City of Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police respond to deadly shooting in 1000 block of Yamacraw Village
Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

Latest News

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Jonah Bookmiller
Man pleads guilty to deadly 2020 stabbing in Port Royal
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses impacts of potential government shutdown
Memorial Health doctor seeing a rise in flu patients, recommends getting flu shot