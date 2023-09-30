Man injured in shooting at apartment complex in Hinesville
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been injured in a shooting during a cookout at an apartment complex in Hinesville.
According to Hinesville Police, a group was having a cookout when someone opened fire on the crowd.
The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the Harbor North Apartments.
Hinesville Police says one man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.
