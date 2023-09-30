Man injured in shooting at apartment complex in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been injured in a shooting during a cookout at an apartment complex in Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police, a group was having a cookout when someone opened fire on the crowd.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the Harbor North Apartments.

Hinesville Police says one man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

