Ribbon cutting held for workforce housing on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Friday was the ribbon-cutting for new workforce housing on Hilton Head Island.

The Richardson Group is unveiling The Lofts at Coligny Beach, a housing solution for travel nurses and healthcare staff.

The newly-developed units are designed to be leased by Hilton Head Hospital at a lower rate than other housing options on the island.

COO Lee Lucier says this will go a long way in not just helping healthcare workers find affordable living, but in bringing the community together.

“We found a need for affordable living workforce living on the island so we contacted with Hilton Head Hospital and now we’re about to open up for resident dorms. You know healthcare is important. It is the lifeboat of our island and workers are the lifeboat of our island. Affordable house any inventory housing is key right now so bringing more inventory to where they live, work, play is important.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.