Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison Sunday.(GDC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A correctional officer is dead after being attacked by an inmate at Smith State Prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Sunday, Correctional Officer Robert Clark was escorting two inmates from the dining hall when one inmate assaulted Clark from behind with a homemade weapon. The other inmate tried to step in to assist Clark, but was also assaulted.

Clark and the inmate who assisted him were both transported to local hospitals.

Officials say the inmate suffered non-life threatening injures and remains in the hospital.

Clark died at the hospital from his injures.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months,” said Oliver.

Officials say Layton Lester will be charged in the assault and resulting death of Clark, as well as the assault of the other inmate.

Lester was already at Smith State Prison for murder with a possible maximum sentence of life.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Savannah Police respond to crash on Apache and Abercorn St.
Harbor North Apartments shooting
Man injured in shooting at apartment complex in Hinesville
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

Latest News

Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting
Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film...
Here’s how you can send birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter
Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 38-28
The Great Savannah Community Cleanup
Great Savannah Community Cleanup helps clear litter downtown