Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Sunday night, I’ll look for mostly clear skies as temperatures cool into the mid to lower 70s through midnight. You should not have any problems with any outdoor plans tonight.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for cool starting temperatures in the mid to lower 60s for most. We’ll track mostly sunny skies throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 70s at lunchtime with highs in the lower 80s.

There will be a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day, calming down in the evening. The high tide around 11 AM will be around 9.9′! This tide level is the same as we have seen over the weekend, no big impacts are expected.

Dry weather continues through the entire week as our region is dominated by high pressure. I’m not going to look for any rain chances until the mid-week. Meanwhile, we’ll look for lows in the mid-60s, with highs in the lower 80s through the first half of the week.

Then, we should see slightly higher rain chances mostly for coast areas through the second half of the week as highs stay in the mid to lower 80s. The changes come next weekend as a stronger front looks to bring our first batch of cooler air, lowering high temps into the mid-70s.

