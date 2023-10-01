Sky Cams
Fort Stewart hosts functional fitness competition at Forsyth Park Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out at Forsyth Park Saturday morning you may have noticed some serious training going on.

Fort Stewart hosted it’s functional fitness competition there. It’s part of the U.S. Army’s Best Squad competition where 12 squads from across the country go up against each other to identify the most cohesive, disciplined, highly trained and physically fit team in the Army.

Saturday’s event featured a team-oriented physical challenge.

The entire competition runs through Oct. 4.

