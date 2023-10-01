Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 38-28

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University took the victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday night at Paulson Stadium.

The Eagles won their first conference game of the football season 38-28.

Earlier this week, Georgia Southern announced tickets for the Coastal Carolina game were sold out.

Fans say Georgia Southern’s campus was filled with excitement all week long leading up to this game, and that energy continued into the tailgate, making for a great atmosphere.

“Easy ups as far as the eye can see. I smell burgers and barbecue,” said Sarah Beth Waller, a junior at GSU.

Folks were grilling all kinds of things before the big game.

“I’ve seen ribs, I’ve seen steak, I’ve seen fried dove, I’ve seen barbecue,” said Rober Blair, an alumnus at GSU. “I mean it’s just, it’s everything it’s awesome.”

Students said the fact that fans sold out the stadium, makes this game even more special than most.

“25 to 26,000 people at Paulson is going to be insane,” said Grant Mitchell, a senior at GSU. “We’re going to be loud, we’re going to cheer on the Eagles.”

Some students came all the way from Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus in Savannah.

“I mean to get here and see everybody have this huge sense of community and so much school pride, like you don’t really get that in Savannah,” said Waller.

Many alumni joined in with students and brought out their school spirit.

“We’re trying to add to that energy still,” said Josh Brown, a GSU alumni.” We’re a little bit older, you know, a little bit slower, but we still try to add to that energy and it’s still great to be a part of something that’s still rolling and still strong after, however many years we’ve been graduated? It’s been a minute.”

The Georgia Southern Eagles are now 4-1 for the season. Their next game is at James Madison University on October 14th.

