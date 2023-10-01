Great Savannah Community Cleanup helps clear litter downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked the annual Great Savannah Community Cleanup.

It’s a partnership between Keep Savannah Beautiful and and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department.

It’s a city-wide event were residents, businesses and local community organizations come together to improve the city by removing litter and debris from public areas.

Volunteers from WTOC also came out this morning to help.

“This day is meant for everyone to get out and pick up the trash that they’re seeing, but this is something that people really could be doing any day of the week. It only takes 2-3 seconds to look down when you’re walking through our beautiful city. If you see something- pick it up, put it in the nearest trash can, so that days like this aren’t needed as often,” said WTOC Anchor Aria Janel.

Keep Savannah Beautiful is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a national non-profit dedicated to improving waste handling practices across the country.

