‘His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident:’ Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams dies in crash

Clarence Williams
Clarence Williams(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Bulloch County Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 67 at Anderson Cemetery Road.

Georgia State Patrol has identified the crash victim as Clarence Williams, a well-known area pastor.

Troopers say Williams ran off the road and hit a culvert, which caused his car to flip.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams served as a pastor at Pilgrim Baptist Church of Savannah.

According to the church’s website, he’s the former moderator of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association made up of dozens of churches throughout the Savannah area.

Many are mourning his loss across social media including Georgia State Senator Derek Mallow of Savannah who posted in part, “Clarence was not only a spiritual leader but also a beacon of hope, compassion, and wisdom. His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident in every aspect of his life.”

