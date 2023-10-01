Sky Cams
Legendary Beach High School basketball coach honored with street designation(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah honored a long-time high school basketball coach by dedicating a portion of a road Saturday near Beach High School.

Ronald Booker was the head women’s basketball coach at Beach High for 34 years, where he led the team to 22 regional championships and 30 state championship tournament appearances.

The City of Savannah designated a portion of Hopkins Street that runs in front of Beach High as Honorary Coach Ronald Booker Way.

Booker says Saturday’s recognition, which also fell on his birthday, is a day he’ll remember forever.

“At 78, we use the saying, that it’s good to be able to smell your flowers while you’re still living. This is certainly a momentous occasion for me. It’s one I’ll certainly never forget. I don’t know how long I have left, but it’ll be a big thing in my life to have this type of honor,” said Booker.

Coach Booker was named Savannah Area Coach of the Year 11 times.

The street designation doesn’t interfere with the official name of the road, but the marker serves as a reminder of Booker’s contributions to the community.

