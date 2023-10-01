Life of Savannah native and Super Bowl Champion Hubert Ginn honored Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friends, family and fans came together to celebrate the life of Super Bowl Champion Hubert Ginn Saturday morning.

Ginn, who was from the Hostess City, played for the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins and won another Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders.

He passed away on September 23rd. This Saturday, the celebration of his life was held at Saint Phillip Monumental AME Church.

WTOC spoke with his sister about the man Hubert was.

“Hubert was an amazing brother, amazing father and an amazing son. He loved everyone. He was just a great man and I hate to see him go. I really do. I just hate to see him go,” said Trainel Ginn Myers, Hubert Ginn’s sister.

Myers says Hubert suffered complications from CTE after football, leading to his passing at the age of 76.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.