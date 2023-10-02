1 person dead following officer-involved shooting in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

This happened Sunday around 11:10 p.m.

According to a news release from the GBI, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating that 45-year-old Donald Bonner Jr. was in his yard firing random shots.

Montgomery County deputies attempted to negotiate with Bonner and they say he made threats to kill law enforcement. Negotiations ended and Bonner went back into his house. He did not continue further conversations, police say.

The sheriff’s office established a perimeter and waited on the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team to assist with safely serving arrest warrants on Bonner.

Once SWAT arrived, GSP said it saw a person behind the house with a gun. Before negotiations began between Bonner and GSP SWAT, Bonner was shot once.

Bonner received medical aid on scene and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. According to police, no officers were injured.

Bonner was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer from an incident in March of 2023 in which police say Bonner fired shots in the presence of Montgomery County deputies.

Police say they decided to wait and attempt to arrest Bonner when he was away from his house. Those arrest warrants were not served.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.

The GBI said it will continue it’s independent investigation. Once complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. This is the 73rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

