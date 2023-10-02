Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

1 person dead following officer-involved shooting in Montgomery Co.

The Georgia Bureau of investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
The Georgia Bureau of investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County.(GBI)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

This happened Sunday around 11:10 p.m.

According to a news release from the GBI, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating that 45-year-old Donald Bonner Jr. was in his yard firing random shots.

Montgomery County deputies attempted to negotiate with Bonner and they say he made threats to kill law enforcement. Negotiations ended and Bonner went back into his house. He did not continue further conversations, police say.

The sheriff’s office established a perimeter and waited on the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team to assist with safely serving arrest warrants on Bonner.

Once SWAT arrived, GSP said it saw a person behind the house with a gun. Before negotiations began between Bonner and GSP SWAT, Bonner was shot once.

Bonner received medical aid on scene and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. According to police, no officers were injured.

Bonner was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer from an incident in March of 2023 in which police say Bonner fired shots in the presence of Montgomery County deputies.

Police say they decided to wait and attempt to arrest Bonner when he was away from his house. Those arrest warrants were not served.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.

The GBI said it will continue it’s independent investigation. Once complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. This is the 73rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State wants Quando Rondo to stay out of Chatham Co. before trial, says he was potential target of shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Clarence Williams
‘His unwavering faith and dedication to serving others were evident:’ Reverend Dr. Clarence Williams dies in crash

Latest News

Police lights
3-year-old killed, two injured after domestic dispute in Beaufort Co., police say
Man found guilty of murdering Lowcountry teenager in 2021
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Savannah Police Department investigating shooting in the 400 block of W. 38th St.
Suspect arrested for shooting in the 400 block of W. 38th St.